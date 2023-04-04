Havens Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Altra Industrial Motion accounts for approximately 4.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 968,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,881,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.0 %

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.