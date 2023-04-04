Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,155. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($155.24) to £135 ($167.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($149.03) to £130 ($161.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

