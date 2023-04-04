Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,777. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

