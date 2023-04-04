Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 671,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

