Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.96. 14,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $312.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

