Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

STBA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

