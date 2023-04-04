Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. 562,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,903. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

