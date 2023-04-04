Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.61. 1,217,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $218.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 935.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.