HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

AKBA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

