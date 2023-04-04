Head to Head Analysis: Edible Garden (EDBL) versus Its Peers

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Edible Garden to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edible Garden and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 96 168 487 23 2.56

Profitability

Edible Garden currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.37%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.46% -16.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.63 billion $35.87 million 0.23

Edible Garden’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Edible Garden

(Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.