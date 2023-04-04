Head-To-Head Comparison: International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) versus Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and International Distributions Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 International Distributions Services 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Compass Group and International Distributions Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and International Distributions Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $32.67 billion 1.35 $1.43 billion N/A N/A International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.15 $835.87 million N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services.

Summary

Compass Group beats International Distributions Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

