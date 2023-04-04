Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

