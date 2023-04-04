Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $102.70. Approximately 204,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 328,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Herc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.632 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,668,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,047,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,668,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,047,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,079 shares of company stock worth $67,802,053 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 115.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 59.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

