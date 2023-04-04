HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $28.48 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and $510,343.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,889.31 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00965055 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $338,111.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

