Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,627,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,812,571 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 695,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,112. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 665,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 123,189 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

