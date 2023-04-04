Horizen Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.84 or 0.00038467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $146.84 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,542,712 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

