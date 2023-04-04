Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.67.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

