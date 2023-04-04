Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.85. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.