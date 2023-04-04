Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $24.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $510.25. 1,371,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,132. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.89 and a 200 day moving average of $508.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Humana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.
