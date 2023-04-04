HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.46

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $13.23. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 44,437 shares.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

