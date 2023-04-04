iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ICAD. BTIG Research reduced their target price on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
iCAD Price Performance
Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 140,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,192. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
