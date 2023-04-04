iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICAD. BTIG Research reduced their target price on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 140,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,192. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.