Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 7.7%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 91,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 194,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Ichor Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,307 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

