IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.21. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

