IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 134618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

