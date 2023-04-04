IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 134618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 9.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

