iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.63

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 75360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.65.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

