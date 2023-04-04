Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 468,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 863,352 shares.The stock last traded at $62.05 and had previously closed at $60.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,142,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,142,248.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Inari Medical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.