Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.61

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 17359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,158,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

