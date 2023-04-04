Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 2,668 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 18,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

