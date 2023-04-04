Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.24. The stock had a trading volume of 324,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

