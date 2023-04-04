Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 1,967 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 226,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,695. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

