Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,963 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $63.80.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

