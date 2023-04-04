Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,597,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

