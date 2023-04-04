Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. 306,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,690. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

