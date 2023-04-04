Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,536,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,977,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. 38,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

