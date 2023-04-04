Independent Wealth Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,120. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $293.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

