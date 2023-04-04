Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $23.24 on Tuesday. 48,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,933. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

