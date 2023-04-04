Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32), for a total value of £16,020 ($19,895.68).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.20), for a total value of £10,320 ($12,816.69).

Big Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON BIG traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 256 ($3.18). 71,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of £743.42 million and a PE ratio of 5,120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.58. Big Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.50 ($3.79).

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.