Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells 12,505 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. 237,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,674. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

