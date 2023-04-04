Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.
- On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.
Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of INTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 190,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,155. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.