Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 190,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,155. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

