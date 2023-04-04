Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 3,078,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,426. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.