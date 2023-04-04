Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $1,208,865.28 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $642,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %

INTA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 190,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,155. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intapp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

