Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $25.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.