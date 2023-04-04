Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $25.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.
ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
