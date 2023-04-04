International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

