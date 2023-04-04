Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

