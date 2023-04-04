Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 268,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 153,000 shares.The stock last traded at $84.23 and had previously closed at $85.93.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Buyback Achievers TR index, a market-cap-weighted index of stock in US firms that repurchased at least 5% of their outstanding shares in the previous 12 months. PKW was launched on Dec 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
