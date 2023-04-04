Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 182,180 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $44.53.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,312,000 after purchasing an additional 652,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,662,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20,758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 128,077 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.