Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $734,000.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $185.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

