Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE OIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 43,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.