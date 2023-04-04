Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $319.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,677,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,269,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $368.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.