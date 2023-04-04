Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
