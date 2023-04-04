Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSS. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

